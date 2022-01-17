STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Two police personnel face inquiry for 'assaulting, peeing on' law student

Published: 17th January 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:24 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police personnel faced an inquiry for allegedly assaulting a law student on Friday. A statement issued on Sunday said the two concerned officers of Kodungaiyur police station faced an inquiry led by the Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) S Rajeswari. In the preliminary inquiry, it came to light the police did not urinate on him, as was alleged. Abdul Rahim, the law student, accepted this orally. 

Along with the statement, the police released a video clip in which Abdul Rahim says that he was released on bail on Sunday. He said he was treated at a judicial hospital and said police have promised proper action.

According to the police, a 21-year-old law student was arrested by Kodungaiyur police on Friday for allegedly slapping a police constable. The altercation took place after Abdul Rahim, the accused, was fined for not wearing a mask. He was booked under section 332 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, on Saturday, Abdul Rahim posted on social media claiming he was allegedly assaulted by the police on Friday night. He alleged that the police had kicked him and urinated on him. He posted pictures of his injuries. The news went viral.

Meanwhile, the police warned of criminal action on those circulating rumours and misinformation regarding the incident.

