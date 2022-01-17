STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kaanum Pongal draws blank in Chennai for second consecutive year with empty public places

The shop owners and pushcart vendors at beaches and other public places, who would otherwise pocket a good profit, were also disappointed.

Published: 17th January 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

As the city witnesses complete lockdown, Marina Beach is seen deserted in Chennai

As the city witnesses complete lockdown, Marina Beach is seen deserted in Chennai. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kaanum Pongal, the last of the four-day festivities of Pongal drew a blank for the second year in a row on Sunday as parks, beaches and other public places wore a deserted look due to the Sunday lockdown.

Marina Beach, Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur Beach, tourist places at Mamallapuram, Vandalur Zoo and other public places, which are usually crowed, were empty due to the regulations in place.

It is a tradition for people to visit places and relatives on the final day to conclude Pongal festivities. The word ‘kaanum’ means to see places or people. "Along with our kids, we visit at least one tourist spot in the city. But this year, due to the pandemic, we were scared to go out. Though I am disappointed my kids were not able to enjoy the festivals like we did during our childhood, we understand it is important to follow the regulations especially when cases are rising," said Divya Bharathi, a resident of Maduravoyal.

Many families also missed on the tradition of going to the Marina. "It is an absolute must for us to visit the Marina on Kaanum Pongal day, but we stayed away this year due to the Sunday lockdown," said Mahesh from Mylapore. 

The shop owners and pushcart vendors at beaches and other public places, who would otherwise pocket a good profit, were also disappointed. "As the beaches were closed during the festival season, I went to other places, but it is impossible to earn the same profit. This is the second year Kannum Pongal celebrations were curtailed and we are struggling to earn any profit," said Kalyani, an ice cream vendor.

While the food delivery executives were busy, many also others took to cycling in order to avoid getting caught by the police. "I had to deliver clothes to a friend in Velachery. Due to fear that police would fine me, I borrowed cycle from my neighbour and rode it from Pallikaranai," said Karan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaanum Pongal Marina Beach Elliots Beach Thiruvanmiyur Beach Chennai public places
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp