STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

29-year-old admitted to isolation ward after testing Covid positive, kills self

On Monday morning, when doctors went to check on him, they found him dead.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Monday after being put in an isolation ward at the private clinic where he worked. 

According to the Kilpauk Police, the deceased identified as Sandeep Mohan had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was in isolation at the private clinic where he works as the assistant manager.

On Monday morning, when doctors went to check on him, they found him dead. On information, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation regarding this is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
isolation ward COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp