29-year-old admitted to isolation ward after testing Covid positive, kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Monday after being put in an isolation ward at the private clinic where he worked.

According to the Kilpauk Police, the deceased identified as Sandeep Mohan had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was in isolation at the private clinic where he works as the assistant manager.

On Monday morning, when doctors went to check on him, they found him dead. On information, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation regarding this is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).