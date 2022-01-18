Chennai IMD office gets new chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a sudden development, the Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), N Puviarasan, has been transferred and replaced with P Senthamarai Kannan, who was Director of the Climatological Section. RMC drew a lot of criticism recently for failing to provide accurate rainfall forecasts during the Northeast monsoon.

Twice last year, in November and December, Chennai received over 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours and on both occasions, the Meteorological Department failed to pick up the unfolding extreme weather event early. Chief Minister MK Stalin was also critical about the Met Department being unable to predict the extreme rains and said he would take up the issue of upgrading weather forecast systems with the Union government.

Several officials and experts TNIE spoke to blamed the RMC’s failure on lack of adequate upper air data. “Twice a day, a telemetry instrument called radiosonde is flown on a weather balloon from Chennai as well as Karaikal, to generate upper air observations. But for several months, this exercise was not carried out. This entire Northeast monsoon, we gave forecasts without the availability of upper air data,” said officials. Sources said the RMC, rather than improving its infrastructure, found a scapegoat in Puviarasan.

Meanwhile, Chennai would continue to experience cold weather on Tuesday as well, with RMC officials forecasting light to moderate rain over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. On Monday, the city’s maximum day-time temperature was six degrees below normal. The city recorded moderate rainfall of above 17 mm and a constant drizzle ensured the sun didn’t beat down.