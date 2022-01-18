STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Jallikattu: For the bull, against the virus

Yet, what made this year stand apart is fewer participants, and health checks for the tamers and the tamed. 

Published: 18th January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Prowess at play in Alanganallur, Madurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding on to the hump of the bull, locking horns with the tamed beast, steering clear from a ferocious attack — these annual scenes from Jallikattu are not unfamiliar. Yet, what made this year stand apart is fewer participants, and health checks for the tamers and the tamed. 

Even as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, Pongal festivities witnessed fervent celebration in Tiruchy and Madurai, following all the SOPs. TNIE lensmen MK Ashok Kumar and KK Sundar bring frames from the field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp