Jallikattu: For the bull, against the virus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding on to the hump of the bull, locking horns with the tamed beast, steering clear from a ferocious attack — these annual scenes from Jallikattu are not unfamiliar. Yet, what made this year stand apart is fewer participants, and health checks for the tamers and the tamed.

Even as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, Pongal festivities witnessed fervent celebration in Tiruchy and Madurai, following all the SOPs. TNIE lensmen MK Ashok Kumar and KK Sundar bring frames from the field.