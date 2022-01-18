STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man attacked for feeding stray dogs near apartment

A 55-year-old man was allegedly assaulted for feeding stray dogs outside his apartment complex in Siruseri on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was allegedly assaulted for feeding stray dogs outside his apartment complex in Siruseri on Thursday.

According to the police, Mahaveer Kothari and his friend had stepped out of the complex to feed the stray dogs. As he was returning home, he heard the cry of dogs and found Ramesh (full name and age not available), a resident of a different block in the same complex, allegedly hitting the dogs. When Mahaveer asked him to stop, Ramesh told him he shouldn’t feed the strays and allegedly assaulted him.

Mahaveer was rushed to a government hospital, from where he was taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Based on a complaint by Mahaveer’s wife Fizza Kothari (55), a case was registered on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp