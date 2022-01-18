Man attacked for feeding stray dogs near apartment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was allegedly assaulted for feeding stray dogs outside his apartment complex in Siruseri on Thursday.

According to the police, Mahaveer Kothari and his friend had stepped out of the complex to feed the stray dogs. As he was returning home, he heard the cry of dogs and found Ramesh (full name and age not available), a resident of a different block in the same complex, allegedly hitting the dogs. When Mahaveer asked him to stop, Ramesh told him he shouldn’t feed the strays and allegedly assaulted him.

Mahaveer was rushed to a government hospital, from where he was taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Based on a complaint by Mahaveer’s wife Fizza Kothari (55), a case was registered on Saturday.