Youth scripts kidnap drama to get Rs 30 lakh from father, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vadapalani police traced and nabbed a 24-year-old man in Secunderabad who staged a kidnap drama to get Rs 30 lakh from his father. According to the police, Pensilaya (54), a businessman from Triplicane, said his son P Krishna Prasad, who had gone to a shopping mall on Thursday did not return home. The next day, he lodged a complaint with the police stating his son could have been kidnapped.

On Friday, Pensilaya received a message from Krishna Prasad’s number saying he had been kidnapped and that he should pay a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release. Pensilayya immediately informed Vadapalani police, who sought help from cyber crime police. The cyber crime police started checking call records of Krishna Prasad and also zeroed in on mobile signal location.

The mobile location was traced to Secunderabad and help was sought from Telangana police. With their help, the cyber crime and Vadapalani police found Krishna Prasad on Saturday and he was brought to Chennai the same day. During interrogation, Krishna Prasad told police that he wanted to make short films, for which he needed money and staged the kidnap drama to get the money from his father. He was reunited with his family after a warning.