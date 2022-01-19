Chennai man 'slits wrist, throat' with debit card

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man allegedly slit his wrist and throat with a debit card at at house in Peravallur on Monday evening. At around 4.30 pm, a police patrol vehicle was stopped by a 53-year-old woman at Periyar Nagar. She told the police that a man had locked himself in her apartment.

Police rushed to the house and broke open the door and found a man bleeding from the neck and wrist. He held a debit card. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital. "After inquiries, we identified him as A Aravindhan (25) from Puducherry. He said he studied together with the daughter of the woman at a private university till 2018 and financially helped her to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh," said a senior police officer.

As the girl and her mother allegedly delayed him the repayment, he visited their house on Monday. However, the woman raised an alarm that he was a thief, he said, adding he slit his throat out of fear.

According to the woman, however, Aravindhan was moving around the apartment in a suspicious manner and demanded her phone. When she refused, he attacked her and ran into her house before locking himself.

Peravallur police are interrogating both sides. When the incident happened, the woman's daughter was away.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).