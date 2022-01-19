STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man 'slits wrist, throat' with debit card

A 25-year-old man allegedly slit his wrist and throat with a debit card at at house in Peravallur on Monday evening.

Published: 19th January 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man allegedly slit his wrist and throat with a debit card at at house in Peravallur on Monday evening. At around 4.30 pm, a police patrol vehicle was stopped by a 53-year-old woman at Periyar Nagar. She told the police that a man had locked himself in her apartment.

Police rushed to the house and broke open the door and found a man bleeding from the neck and wrist. He held a debit card. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital. "After inquiries, we identified him as A Aravindhan (25) from Puducherry. He said he studied together with the daughter of the woman at a private university till 2018 and financially helped her to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh," said a senior police officer.

As the girl and her mother allegedly delayed him the repayment, he visited their house on Monday. However, the woman raised an alarm that he was a thief, he said, adding he slit his throat out of fear.

According to the woman, however, Aravindhan was moving around the apartment in a suspicious manner and demanded her phone. When she refused, he attacked her and ran into her house before locking himself. 

Peravallur police are interrogating both sides. When the incident happened, the woman's daughter was away.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai suicide Chennai Police Periyar Nagar Peravallur
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp