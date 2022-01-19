STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 shuts schools again in Chennai, takes toll on learning

While senior corporation officials said that they will have a plan in place within this week, school staff said there are only a few options available for corporation school students.

Published: 19th January 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

online classes

Representational Purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With schools closed, education officials of city corporation and school staff are faced with another challenge - how to keep interest in learning alive among students and prevent dropouts.

While senior corporation officials told The New Indian Express that they will have a plan in place within this week, school staff said there are only a few options available for corporation school students in order to continue learning because of a lack of access to internet.

It was only this year that corporation schools registered record enrolment, with over one lakh admissions. "Very few students in our schools have access to the Internet for learning. We are in the process of formulating a plan which will be ready this week to engage students," said Gulam SK, state headquarters secretary of the Tamil Nadu PG Teachers Association.

However, principals that The New Indian Express spoke to said that for students without access to Internet, learning could be a challenge, especially subjects like English and Mathematics.

"The only way for those students is to take an interest and learn by themselves. In my experience, children learn better when in a group environment for which 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' is an option but there is a fear of COVID-19 spread so we don’t know for how long it’s feasible to conduct these classes," said A Justin, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation.

"Now, the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme is being conducted by volunteers within the corporation school premises - in grounds or verandahs. We have proposed that classes be advanced from 2-4pm because there are no physical classes now," he added.

While most students turn up for these classes, some do not attend regularly, especially if they stay far away. Corporation officials said dropouts in the last two years have been less and they are mostly children of migrant labourers who did not return after the lockdown.

However, teachers have been asked to keep in touch with students so as to prevent dropouts. "Teaching is a challenge in these times but we have asked class teachers to remain in touch with students, so as to keep their connection to learning alive even when schools are shut," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Online class Offline classes Chennai schools Chennai online schools
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp