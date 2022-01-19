COVID-19 shuts schools again in Chennai, takes toll on learning

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With schools closed, education officials of city corporation and school staff are faced with another challenge - how to keep interest in learning alive among students and prevent dropouts.

While senior corporation officials told The New Indian Express that they will have a plan in place within this week, school staff said there are only a few options available for corporation school students in order to continue learning because of a lack of access to internet.

It was only this year that corporation schools registered record enrolment, with over one lakh admissions. "Very few students in our schools have access to the Internet for learning. We are in the process of formulating a plan which will be ready this week to engage students," said Gulam SK, state headquarters secretary of the Tamil Nadu PG Teachers Association.

However, principals that The New Indian Express spoke to said that for students without access to Internet, learning could be a challenge, especially subjects like English and Mathematics.

"The only way for those students is to take an interest and learn by themselves. In my experience, children learn better when in a group environment for which 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' is an option but there is a fear of COVID-19 spread so we don’t know for how long it’s feasible to conduct these classes," said A Justin, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Federation.

"Now, the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme is being conducted by volunteers within the corporation school premises - in grounds or verandahs. We have proposed that classes be advanced from 2-4pm because there are no physical classes now," he added.

While most students turn up for these classes, some do not attend regularly, especially if they stay far away. Corporation officials said dropouts in the last two years have been less and they are mostly children of migrant labourers who did not return after the lockdown.

However, teachers have been asked to keep in touch with students so as to prevent dropouts. "Teaching is a challenge in these times but we have asked class teachers to remain in touch with students, so as to keep their connection to learning alive even when schools are shut," the official said.