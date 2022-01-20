ACJ-Chennai invites entries for for investigative, social impact journalism awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) has invited entries for investigative journalism and social impact categories. Journalists and news organisations are invited to submit entries under the ACJ Award for Investigative Journalism and KP Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism.

The award for investigative journalism will comprise a trophy, citation and Rs 2 lakh while the prize for the latter will be a trophy, citation and Rs 1 lakh. Nominations may be sent till 11:59 pm on February 21. Journalistic work published in 2021 is eligible. Details: http://www.asianmedia.org/acj/acj-awards-2/acj-awards-overview/.