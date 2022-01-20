STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai police sub-inspector suspended for political comment on social media post

Though the original post was no longer available, a screenshot of it from the profile named 'Sekar Sekar' indicates that it was his reply to someone else's post.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector, G Sekar (55), attached to the Flower Bazaar police station in Chennai, was suspended on Wednesday for his alleged political comment on a social media post. Though the original post was no longer available, a screenshot of it from the profile named 'Sekar Sekar' indicates that it was his reply to someone else's post.

"Somebody in the barbaric Tamil language promised Rs 5,000, but it did not come. Instead of questioning it, (someone) is demanding lakhs, which was never promised, without understanding what was said in Hindi," the post in Tamil said.  

Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced in June that 1.17 lakh police personnel would get Rs 5,000 as incentive for their hard work during the pandemic. Joint Commissioner (North) RV Ramya Bharati said that the post was made a few days ago. "The post clearly shows his allegiance to a political party. Policemen should be objective without prejudice towards anything," said the officer. 

Meanwhile, two cops who were moved to vacancy reserve in connection with the assault on a law student in Kodungaiyur recently have also been placed under suspension, said Joint Commissioner (West) S Rajeswari.

