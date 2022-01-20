Sewage woes overflow in Old Pallavaram near Chennai

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to failure of the underground drainage system in ward 17 of the Tambaram Corporation, sewage has been overflowing on roads, causing trouble to residents for nearly two years now. Officials have also directed the sewage flow into the Moovarasampatti lake, polluting the waterbody.

Several localities like Subam Nagar, Union Carbide Colony, Church Street, Ambedkar Nagar and Palava Nagar in Old Pallavaram are severely affected as manholes spew sewage out on to the streets. On Church Street, one can even witness sewage even coming out of houses.

"The condition of roads is also bad and sewage stagnation leads to an unbearable stench. This poses a serious health hazards and residents are always suffering from cold and fever. Despite several complaints, nothing has been done," said M Krishnamoorthy, president of Federation of Ward 17 Resident Welfare Associations.

Several open plots in the locality are also filled with sewage. The stagnation serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. "The mosquito menace has become so acute that we are unable to sleep at night. We will be happy if the authorities at least allow us to go back to the septic tank system. We paid nearly Rs 17,000 in the initial stage and are coughing up Rs 150 per month for the underground drainage scheme and it is not working properly," said C Amalaselvi, a resident.

The residents claim they questioned the viability of the underground drainage system when it was being set up. "The depth of the underground drainage pipes and manholes is less. The drainage has to be pumped to Keelkattalai through the 200-feet road. As the sewage was continuously overflowing, officials from the erstwhile Palavaram municipality directed it to the Moovarasampatti lake," said S Devarajalu, a retired government employee.

As the plan to lay a feeder line to pump sewage was also not implemented due to opposition from residents of Thiruvengadamundaiyan Nagar, we are planning to stage a protest soon, said A Natraj, Secretary of Pallava Nagar Residents' Welfare Association.

As the underground drainage was laid 10 years ago, it is not able to withstand the capacity as households have increased. We have drafted a proposal for revamping underground drainage system. The Corporation is carrying out work to create a temporary solution for the problems and it will be done soon, said Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan.