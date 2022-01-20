STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sewage woes overflow in Old Pallavaram near Chennai

Several localities like Subam Nagar, Union Carbide Colony, Church Street, Ambedkar Nagar and Palava Nagar in Old Pallavaram are severely affected as manholes spew sewage out on to the streets.

Published: 20th January 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A resident of Subam Nagar points at the water mixed with sewage in his locality

A resident of Subam Nagar points at the water mixed with sewage in his locality. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to failure of the underground drainage system in ward 17 of the Tambaram Corporation, sewage has been overflowing on roads, causing trouble to residents for nearly two years now. Officials have also directed the sewage flow into the Moovarasampatti lake, polluting the waterbody.

Several localities like Subam Nagar, Union Carbide Colony, Church Street, Ambedkar Nagar and Palava Nagar in Old Pallavaram are severely affected as manholes spew sewage out on to the streets. On Church Street, one can even witness sewage even coming out of houses.

"The condition of roads is also bad and sewage stagnation leads to an unbearable stench. This poses a serious health hazards and residents are always suffering from cold and fever. Despite several complaints, nothing has been done," said M Krishnamoorthy, president of Federation of Ward 17 Resident Welfare Associations.

Several open plots in the locality are also filled with sewage. The stagnation serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. "The mosquito menace has become so acute that we are unable to sleep at night. We will be happy if the authorities at least allow us to go back to the septic tank system. We paid nearly Rs 17,000 in the initial stage and are coughing up Rs 150 per month for the underground drainage scheme and it is not working properly," said C Amalaselvi, a resident.

The residents claim they questioned the viability of the underground drainage system when it was being set up. "The depth of the underground drainage pipes and manholes is less. The drainage has to be pumped to Keelkattalai through the 200-feet road. As the sewage was continuously overflowing, officials from the erstwhile Palavaram municipality directed it to the Moovarasampatti lake," said S Devarajalu, a retired government employee.

As the plan to lay a feeder line to pump sewage was also not implemented due to opposition from residents of Thiruvengadamundaiyan Nagar, we are planning to stage a protest soon, said A Natraj, Secretary of Pallava Nagar Residents' Welfare Association.

As the underground drainage was laid 10 years ago, it is not able to withstand the capacity as households have increased. We have drafted a proposal for revamping underground drainage system. The Corporation is carrying out work to create a temporary solution for the problems and it will be done soon, said Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tambaram corporation Old Pallavaram Moovarasampatti lake Chennai drainage system
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp