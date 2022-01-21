Chennai's Semmenchery police station under encroachment cloud after HC seeks report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court asked for a detailed report with sketch on the land where Semmenchery police station was constructed. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu directed the government to file a detailed report ascertaining whether waterbody was encroached upon for raising the police station.

Special Government Pleader R Anitha informed the court, when a case relating to the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, that the said land was reclassified as Grama Natham in 1906. An old document on the nature of the land was retrieved but it is not legible and it had to be reconstructed, she told the bench.

The Justice Bhandari countered with a poser whether waterbodies can be reclassified under the laws in Tamil Nadu, adding such reclassification is not allowed in other States, and directed the Special GP to include these details in the detailed report.