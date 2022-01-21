HC orders eviction notice for Chennai's Anna Nagar club over failure to pay rental arrears

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to revise the rent in accordance with the current market rent of the locality for the Anna Nagar Club and collect the rental arrears. It said if the club failed to pay arrears, it can be evicted from the premises.

Justice Subramaniam passed the orders on Wednesday while disposing of a petition filed by E Ravichandran, secretary of the club seeking an order to TNHB to give a no objection certificate (NOC) for opening up a permit room/bar in the club.

The petitioner stated that an application was filed for obtaining the NOC, but TNHB asked him to pay rental arrears of Rs 52.25 lakh in 2016. He paid Rs 20 lakh, yet the NOC was not given and TNHB was pressing for paying the remaining arrears.

The judge said the rent amount of Rs 20,000 per month must be revised in commensuration with the current actual market rental value. He directed TNHB to complete the exercise of fixing the rent and calculating arrears within a month while the club shall settle the arrears within a month from the date of receiving the order from TNHB.

In the event of failure, TNHB shall initiate all appropriate action to evict the club and recover dues, compensations and penalty. He also told the registration department to initiate action for cancelling registration of the club if there is any violation.