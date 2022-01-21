STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu MAUD minister KN Nehru asks Chennai Corporation officials to expedite development work

During a review meeting, Nehru discussed the projects in the revised budget like computerisation of services provided to the public and construction of integrated stormwater drains in Kovalam.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

KN Nehru

Tamil Nadu MAUD minister KN Nehru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru on Thursday reviewed works undertaken by the Chennai Corporation and directed the officials to complete projects soon.

During a review meeting, Nehru discussed the projects in the revised budget like computerisation of services provided to the public, construction of integrated stormwater drains in Kovalam, biomining at Kodungaiyur dump yard and building three bridges at junctions to reduce traffic congestion.

He also reviewed the status of projects that were part of the demand for grants. These include Namakku Naame scheme, urban employment project, Singara Chennai 2.0, relaying of roads and bridges, construction of a fish market on Loop Road, revamping damaged stormwater drains, renovation of Kadapakkam lake in North Chennai and 25 other waterbodies, improving infrastructure in Corporation schools, upgrading 10 crematoriums, renovation of Victoria Hall and planting of 25 lakh saplings.

Several officials including MAUD secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present during the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KN Nehru Chennai Corporation MAUD department Chennai development work Singara Chennai
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp