Tamil Nadu MAUD minister KN Nehru asks Chennai Corporation officials to expedite development work

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru on Thursday reviewed works undertaken by the Chennai Corporation and directed the officials to complete projects soon.

During a review meeting, Nehru discussed the projects in the revised budget like computerisation of services provided to the public, construction of integrated stormwater drains in Kovalam, biomining at Kodungaiyur dump yard and building three bridges at junctions to reduce traffic congestion.

He also reviewed the status of projects that were part of the demand for grants. These include Namakku Naame scheme, urban employment project, Singara Chennai 2.0, relaying of roads and bridges, construction of a fish market on Loop Road, revamping damaged stormwater drains, renovation of Kadapakkam lake in North Chennai and 25 other waterbodies, improving infrastructure in Corporation schools, upgrading 10 crematoriums, renovation of Victoria Hall and planting of 25 lakh saplings.

Several officials including MAUD secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present during the meeting.