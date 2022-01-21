Tar coating fails concrete CLC Works Road in Chennai's Chromepet, motorists suffer

Subashini Vijayakumar By

CHENNAI: Shop owners, vendors, hospital goers and others who use the CLC Works Road in Chromepet are irked as the concrete road, which was given a tar topping six months ago, is now riddled with potholes.

According to commuters, CLC Works Road was in a better condition compared to several other roads in the city. However, problems began after officials re-carpeted half of the cement road with tar, without milling the surface, in the last week of July. The tar topping on the road started to come off soon.

"Since the road is dotted with two hospitals, marriage halls and several commercial establishments, it is always busy. The cement road was given a tar lining till the private hospital. That portion is in now in a bad condition. I have to clean my vehicle five to six times a day due to the dust," said S Suresh, an autorickshaw driver.

The road also connects several localities to Chromepet railway station as well as bus stops. "There have been many cases where bikes have skidded and riders suffered minor injuries. It is difficult to even sit on the side of the road due to the dust. The patients visiting the hospitals are also suffering because of this," said T Selvi, a flower vendor.

"The concrete road was in a good condition. If the officials decided to lay a bituminous road in its place, they should have ensured the cement road is milled. Laying tar on top of cement road will prevent percolation and also create problems when service works are carried out in the future. Officials should repair the road properly," said David Mahanohar of Arappor Iyakkam.

Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan said that he will look into the matter and take necessary action.

