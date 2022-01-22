Rs 263 crore to repair roads, stormwater drains in Chennai: Public Works minister EV Velu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu on Friday inspected relaying of stormwater drains on Wall Tax Road. "Chief Minister MK Stalin had ordered relaying of stormwater drains to stop water stagnation. Eight road-laying works and revamping of 4.6-km waterways will be undertaken in this locality at a cost of Rs 33 crore and it will be completed by June," the minister said.

Also, a pumping station will be set up to prevent water stagnation in low-lying areas. A 110-KV transformer will be installed to provide electricity to the facility, he added.

The highways department maintains 258-km road within the Corporation limits. Repair of 14.5-km roads, 30.71-km stormwater drains and 34 small bridges will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 263 crore this year. While repair of 14.5-km roads will be completed by March, repair of 13.5-km stormwater drains and 18 small bridges is expected to be finished within June and the rest by September, Velu said.

Officials from Corporation, Railways, Electricity and PWD will meet on Saturday to discuss ways to prevent water stagnation .Meanwhile, the minister also discussed the possibility of constructing housing unit for roadside dwellers on the vacant land behind Chennai Law College and directed PWD officials to prepare a proposal to rebuild the sub-registrar office, police station and other department buildings, which are in a bad condition, on Davidson Road.