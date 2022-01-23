STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21 big cats at Chennai's Anna Arignar Zoological Park test negative for COVID

Samples from 21 felids at the Anna Arignar Zoological Park, which were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, have tested negative for Covid-19.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:08 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Samples from 21 felids at the Anna Arignar Zoological Park, which were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, have tested negative for COVID-19. The samples include those of 11 lions, four leopards, and six tigers.

As many as 70 workers at the Anna Arignar Zoological Park tested positive for COVID on January 13, and were isolated to prevent the spread of the infection. As a precaution, the zoo has been temporarily closed since January 17.

