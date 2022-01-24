STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bike taxis come to the rescue of Chennai commuters

With some cab and auto drivers still hesitant to operate despite permission, bike taxis found a way to make the most of the situation on Sunday.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With some cab and auto drivers still hesitant to operate despite permission, bike taxis found a way to make the most of the situation on Sunday. “Though it is easier to get a cab or taxi while coming from railway stations or airports, it is very difficult to get a cab to go to the stations and other places of emergency. While it takes hours to book through app-based cab aggregators, a lot of vehicles also reject prepaid rides. Whereas bike taxis are easily available. Also, they do not charge extra,” said S Vineetha, from Villivakkam.

On Sunday afternoon, after several failed attempts to book a cab, Vineetha and her husband booked two bike taxis to go to Tambaram. One of the crucial reasons why bikes are easily available is that the same drivers also deliver food. “Through a single app, like Rapido, we can also deliver food and accept rides. So, the profit is comparatively better and there is no need to demand extra money. The ride is compensated. Also, there is no fear of police intercepting the drivers,” said R Rohith, a bike-taxi driver.

On the other hand, rental vehicle associations say the reason cab drivers are rejecting rides is due to fare. “The police must at least grant permission to collect to and fro charges. Though the trip is only one way, we seldom get rides on the way back. Meter fares have not been revised for over eight years. With petrol prices increasing, it is difficult to make any decent profit,” said Jude Matthew, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Independent Vehicle Owners and Drivers’ Association.

