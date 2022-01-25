STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7,500 TNUHDB families to get new houses 

Board to demolish and reconstruct old tenements for homeless

Buildings being demolished in Chennai on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on recommendations by the technical committee, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board will shift around 7,500 families to alternative housing units this year after the buildings they are residing in were deemed unsafe due to age of the structures.

“Another 15,000 houses have been identified and people will be moved in subsequent years,” said a senior TNUHDB (formerly Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board) official. After the residents are shifted, the buildings are to be reconstructed in phases.

As part of the reaccommodation, on Monday, over 300 families in the Dooming Kuppam scheme in Santhome were asked to vacate their houses and alternate houses were allotted in the TNUHDB’s Nochi Nagar scheme. The residents are to be moved in batches.

“The buildings will be demolished and reconstructed with additional floors. Residents here, however, said they wanted five-storeyed blocks so they wanted to shift to Nochi Nagar, which is close by. We’ve given them allotments accordingly,” said a senior slum clearance official. Once reconstructed, the houses will be offered to homeless families in the locality, the official added.

A technical committee, that includes experts from Anna University, was formed to inspect the quality of TNUHDB buildings, with priority on those around or over 30 years old, after a block in Thiruvottiyur’s Grama street tenements collapsed last month. Twenty four families narrowly escaped after their block, part of the multi-storeyed structure constructed in 1996, collapsed, minutes after the residents were evacuated. The building is to be reconstructed and the residents in other blocks .

A technical committee was constituted to check the quality 62 schemes and 17,734 tenements in the aftermath of the Thiruvottiyur collapse. There are a total of 123 schemes that are more than 25 years old. After inspecting the structures, of 22,271 tenements assessed, 20,453 have been recommended for reconstruction as of earlier this month and others are in the process of being assessed.

