Anna University releases online semester exam schedule

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University announced the schedule for online semester examination for undergraduate students on Monday. According to the statement issued by the university, the semester exams for various courses, which was scheduled to be held in November-December 2021 was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, will now be conducted from February 1 and will conclude in March. The exams will be conducted in two sessions - 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The university has directed the principals of colleges to create a facility in any of the platforms such as Google Classrooms/Microsoft Teams/E-mail or any other sources for the distribution of question paper and soft copy of the answer script. Students will be provided the hall ticket for admission to the examination. Once the students completed the examination, they must convert the answer script to a PDF file, and upload it to one of the platforms within 60 minutes of finishing the exam.

Students also have to enclose the answer script preferably in a cloth-lined A4-sized cover and dispatch it by post addressed to the principal of their institutions, said the university. Answer scripts of those students who uploaded the PDF file and their physical scripts were received by the institution, will be considered for evaluation, the statement added.