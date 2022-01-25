Dancing their way to tri-coloured glory

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The annual Republic Day parades and performances at Rajpath, New Delhi might be a regular affair, but this year, among the many firsts, India will witness a dance choreography featuring 500 dancers — from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu — showcasing their traditional art forms. This recital will mark the 75 glorious years of India’s Independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Representing Tamil Nadu, in Bharatanatyam, are students of renowned danseuse Anitha Guha. The troupe of ten versatile dancers from Bharathanjali Dance School, Chennai, are among the 36 dance groups to be selected from the pan-India Vande Bharatam dance competition. This is an initiative by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and headed by the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, to bring young talents to the forefront. “My students, led by my senior disciple Smrithi Krishnamurthy, are practising all day at the Indira Gandhi stadium for the big performance. It’s an honour to represent our city and perform our dance form in front of a global audience. They feel privileged and excited to be a part of it. We’ve got a huge responsibility ahead of us,” says Anitha, proudly.

It’s a huge milestone for the 33-year-old dance school that trains 150 disciples. The students accomplished this feat after a series of selections that happened at district, state, zonal and national levels. “Around 250 teams competed in the first round. We were asked to send a three-minute video performance on December 5. I had sent my choreography of Ganapathi Thalam. The zonal performance was a physical audition in Bengaluru on December 11. We performed excerpts from a popular padha varnam by Papanasam Sivan called Swami naan undhan adimai,” details the teacher, who has 25 nrithya natakams to her credit.

A jury of four shortlisted them for state-level on December 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium along with 64 other groups from all over India. “Under the theme festivals, we performed Tirupati Brahmotsavam. We were listed third among 36 other groups. It’s a beautiful opportunity for the students to get exposed to dancers of different styles and cultures. It will be a memorable learning experience for them. And this is also the first time dance institutions are being given the opportunity to take part. It’s going to be an amalgamation of art forms in one arena,” shares Anitha.

Anitha’s students have been training in New Delhi since January 7. “Choreographers appointed by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs have been supervising their rehearsals. Our dancers give creative inputs. I couldn’t accompany them because of the pandemic. But they keep me posted every day on the developments. This is one of the few times I’m letting the students take part in a competition only because it’s for the country. It will uplift their morale and give them incredible exposure. What better time to celebrate diversity than now?,” she sums up.