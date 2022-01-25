Madras HC asks TN govt to fix regular pay for GCC conservancy workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to formulate a scheme for giving regular scale of pay which is ‘rationale, reasonable and equitable’ to conservancy workers employed under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Justice V Parthiban issued the direction recently while disposing of a petition filed by advocate K Bharathi, president of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, seeking the court to issue orders to the GCC and the Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department for absorbing NULM workers into regular stream.

Although the writ petition was disposed of, it was coupled with a direction to the respondents to formulate a comprehensive scheme for bringing in the NULM workers employed continuously without any break in a regular scale of pay or wages. He wanted the respondents to take into account labour extracted from them and the time scale of pay given to the regular workers for the same work.

Further, he directed the respondents to formulate the scheme within 12 weeks ensuring the ‘inconsiderate’ and ‘frugal’ wages paid the workers as on date is revised suitably towards their alleviation and in the interregnum, the workers shall be paid the minimum wages.

