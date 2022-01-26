20 TN police personnel to receive medals on Republic Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 18 police officers from Tamil Nadu will be presented with the Police medal for Meritorious Service, and two will be awarded the President’s Police medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

The officers receiving the medal for Distinguished Service are G Venkataraman, ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai and C Sivanarul, Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Thanjavur.

The officers receiving the medal for Meritorious Service are V Balakrishnan, IGP, Central Zone, Trichy; Pradip Kumar, IGP/Coimbatore Police Commissioner; R Sudhakar, IGP, West Zone, Coimbatore; P Saravanan, Assistant IGP, Administration, Chennai; P Kannammal, SP, Q Branch CID, Chennai; V K Surendranath, DCP, Traffic Planning, Chennai city; D Karthikeyan, Commandant, TN Special Police XII Battalion, Manimuthar; K Anna Durai, Inspector of Police, Q Branch CID, Chennai; A Thomas Prabhakar, Additional SP, NIB CID, Chennai; S Prabakaran, ACP, Bank Fraud Investigation, CCB; S Murugavel, ACP, Intelligence Section, Coimbatore city; M Muralitharan, DSP, Crime Branch CID, OCU, Coimbatore; D Shanmugam, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Cuddalore; V Elangovan, Additional DCP, Traffic Planning, Coimbatore city; K Murugesan, Inspector of Police, CCB, Chennai; G Sivaganesan, Sub Inspector of Police, Special Task Force, Erode; R Ganesan, Special Sub Inspector of Police, Special Intelligence Unit, Trichy and R Pasupathi, Special Sub Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Chennai.

In Puducherry, SP of Coastal police Balachandiran P, SI of Mudhaliarpet Station Anbazhagan and special grade ASI Kothandapani K will be awarded the President’s police medal for meritorious service on the day.

Families of martyrs to be honoured

Chennai: Twenty families of martyrs will be honoured by Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman National Cadet Corp (NCC) Directorate on the Republic Day. The families of the martyrs from Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore will be honoured by presenting a “Plaque of Gratitude”, and a wreath will be laid on the photograph of the martyrs. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a programme “Shaheedon ko shat-shat Naman’’ on the day to honour the martyrs. According to a release, a total of 263 martyrs’ families will be honoured in the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman Directorate’s area of responsibility, till the marking of the 75th Independence Day this year. ENS