A ‘positive’ approach 

If you are recovering from Covid-19 at home, here’s what you should keep in mind

Published: 26th January 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Brunda M S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 pandemic is a never-ending battle which we are still witnessing. Covid fatigue is hitting hard and it is time to include exercise, and talk about our stress and anxiety. The deadly virus has changed people fundamentally. The recovery phase can be long drawn out too. It might lead to complications depending on the body’s immune system. Hence post-Covid, it is mandatory to pursue a follow-up check-up with doctors, and build immunity to regain strength.

People infected with mild symptoms can recover at home. However, they should seek a doctor’s advice 
regularly. Additionally, any sudden symptoms like headache, chest pain, joint pain should immediately be addressed. People are tired and stressed. Moreover, what really kills is forced confinement. Emotional attachment and talking about it to a healing counselor might help recover soon.

As COVID-19 cases surge yet again, courtesy the third wave fuelled by the Omicron variant, the complications that happen after the sickness will undoubtedly rebound, extending the trial for some patients. The symptoms could include fatigue, cough, joint pain, concentration problems, headache that may trouble for a couple of weeks or more. Post-Covid, hair loss is also quite common.

Here are some healthy tips to follow while recovering from Covid at home: 

  • Get plenty of rest. Get enough sleep. 
  • Eat healthy. A balanced diet that consists of carbohydrates, protein and other necessary minerals. Include zinc and fruits in your diet.
  • Monitor symptoms like cough, breathlessness, fatigue, fever, etc. One might experience post-Covid symptoms such as hair fall, extreme headache. If any symptoms persist for a long time, one should seek a doctor’s advice immediately.
  • Avoid self-medication.
  • Keep emergency needs at home.
  • Stay at home and avoid 
  • going out unless it is emergency.
  • Practise good health hygiene. Regular handwashing, wearing a mask while stepping outside and keeping your room clean and disinfecting it regularly are mandatory.

Once you regain your strength and energy, slowly resume your old routine. However, it is ideal to take it slow and steady.

(The writer is consultant - internal medicine, Aster CMI Hospital)

