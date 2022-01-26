STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Contract of TNSTC motel on Chennai-Tiruchy Highway cancelled

On January 25, a team of officials led by the Managing Director of TNSTC (Villupuram) inspected the motel and found the contractor has not fulfilled the requirements.

Published: 26th January 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel, restaurant, khan market restaurant, Smoke House

Representational Image

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following several complaints of poor quality food, the transport department on Tuesday suspended contract of Thanthai Periyar Unavagam, a motel at Mamandur on Chennai - Tiruchy Highway near Chengalpattu.

The motel, owned by TNSTC, was sealed by food safety officials in November 2017 for the same reason. Following complaints of poor food quality and overpricing of packed items, transport officials inspected the motel and found the complaints to be true. The department issued notice to the contractor M/S Star Associates Salem.

On January 25, a team of officials led by the Managing Director of TNSTC (Villupuram) inspected the motel and found the contractor has not fulfilled the requirements. “Hence, the contract has been cancelled. Buses will not stop at the motel until a new contractor is appointed,” said the official note.

Sources said the food safety license was taken by M/S Star Associates Salem. However, it was sublet to another operator based in Tiruvannamalai. Food safety officials meanwhile shut down a private motel Meenakshi Bhavan, for preparing food in highly unhygienic condition. The motel has been granted 14 days to improve infrastructure.

A food safety officer said the private motel has no basic infrastructure. “The toilets remain open and the kitchen and storage areas are unhygienic. We ordered them to stop functioning.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp