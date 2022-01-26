Contract of TNSTC motel on Chennai-Tiruchy Highway cancelled

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following several complaints of poor quality food, the transport department on Tuesday suspended contract of Thanthai Periyar Unavagam, a motel at Mamandur on Chennai - Tiruchy Highway near Chengalpattu.

The motel, owned by TNSTC, was sealed by food safety officials in November 2017 for the same reason. Following complaints of poor food quality and overpricing of packed items, transport officials inspected the motel and found the complaints to be true. The department issued notice to the contractor M/S Star Associates Salem.

On January 25, a team of officials led by the Managing Director of TNSTC (Villupuram) inspected the motel and found the contractor has not fulfilled the requirements. “Hence, the contract has been cancelled. Buses will not stop at the motel until a new contractor is appointed,” said the official note.

Sources said the food safety license was taken by M/S Star Associates Salem. However, it was sublet to another operator based in Tiruvannamalai. Food safety officials meanwhile shut down a private motel Meenakshi Bhavan, for preparing food in highly unhygienic condition. The motel has been granted 14 days to improve infrastructure.

A food safety officer said the private motel has no basic infrastructure. “The toilets remain open and the kitchen and storage areas are unhygienic. We ordered them to stop functioning.”