Covid case trend in TN to be known in three days: Ma Subramanian

The minister said the State is continuing its surveillance in districts sharing borders with Kerala and Karnataka.

Published: 26th January 2022 07:14 AM

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said it would be known in three days if the Covid-19 cases in the State would increase further or decrease. He added the State is hopeful since there has been a slight decrease in fresh cases recently.

Speaking to reporters at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Tuesday,  Subramanian said the 30-40 Covid-19 deaths the State has been reporting daily are of people with comorbidities. People coming to hospitals for treatment on other comorbid conditions are turning positive, he added.

The minister said the State is continuing its surveillance in districts sharing borders with Kerala and Karnataka. He noted the rise in cases in Coimbatore district was because people transit through its 13 border points with Kerala. The district collector is monitoring the border areas at least twice a week, he said.

Speaking about MBBS admissions, Subramanian said the Union Health Ministry has given permission to admit only 100 students to the new medical college in Ramanathapuram district, though the State had sought permission for 150 MBBS seats. He added if a permission for 50 more seats is given, students of the Madurai AIIMS can be temporarily accommodated in the new college. He added that the Union Health Ministry permission is expected.

The minister, on the day, inaugurated a pain and palliative care clinic and a ward with 15 beds at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital. He also inaugurated 20 oxygen beds in the hospital for Covid-19 patients before triaging them.

