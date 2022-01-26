STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in possession of fake govt job orders held

A search of his bag led to the seizure of fake orders for Office Assistant posts at DPI with forged signature and seal of the DPI director.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man in possession of two fake job orders of the education department was arrested on Tuesday. The accused R Rajendran of Royapettah was secured by association members of Directorate of Government Examinations at DPI campus on Monday afternoon as he was found to be moving in a suspicious manner.

A search of his bag led to the seizure of fake orders for Office Assistant posts at DPI with forged signature and seal of the DPI director. He was handed over to the police personnel on bandobast at the campus and brought to Nungambakkam police station.

After investigation, police said Rajendran received Rs 30,000 from two women in January last year as advance payment and generated the fake offer letters. Police said S Elango, whom he met at Nageswara Rao park in Mylapore, has also been a part of the scam since he asked Rajendran to look for people looking for government jobs in order to con them. Nungambakkam Assistant Commissioner Ravi Abi Raam said the case would be transferred to Teynampet police station since transactions happened in their jurisdiction. 

