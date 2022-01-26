STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

UG cable works to be over by end of year: Senthil Balaji

“We have outlined plans to computerise TNEB fully. At first, we are collecting phone numbers from the 3.22 crore customers.

Published: 26th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After holding a review meeting at TNEB main office, Electricity minister V Senthil Balaji assured rest of the underground (UG) cable works for power connection in the city would be completed by end of the year.

A press note said the AIADMK government had mentioned in policy notes for a decade that the UG cable works would be completed soon, but there were no details about the works when the DMK formed the government in May 2021. Now, we are identifying places where UG cables were not laid.

“We have outlined plans to computerise TNEB fully. At first, we are collecting phone numbers from the 3.22 crore customers. Till now, a total of 2.99 crore users provided their numbers. The remaining numbers are set to be collected soon” Senthil Balaji said.

The minister also points out earlier windmills generating capacity of 17 Mega Watt (MW) owned by TANGEDCO were functioning. Whereas, there are only four MWs at present. Hence, the PSU will identify the land and start wind power generation.

“Works for installation of gas plant generating 18 to 20 MW power are under process at Ennore. Besides, repairing works in North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NTPS) stage - I at a cost of `9 crore, pressurized Dry Flier Conveying System (PDFCS) for handling ash at NTPS stage - II and Mettur thermal station to the tune of Rs 50 crore and Rs 24.75 crore respectively, repairing works at Thoothukudi Power Station at a cost of `14.54 cr have also been carried out,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp