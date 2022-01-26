UG cable works to be over by end of year: Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After holding a review meeting at TNEB main office, Electricity minister V Senthil Balaji assured rest of the underground (UG) cable works for power connection in the city would be completed by end of the year.

A press note said the AIADMK government had mentioned in policy notes for a decade that the UG cable works would be completed soon, but there were no details about the works when the DMK formed the government in May 2021. Now, we are identifying places where UG cables were not laid.

“We have outlined plans to computerise TNEB fully. At first, we are collecting phone numbers from the 3.22 crore customers. Till now, a total of 2.99 crore users provided their numbers. The remaining numbers are set to be collected soon” Senthil Balaji said.

The minister also points out earlier windmills generating capacity of 17 Mega Watt (MW) owned by TANGEDCO were functioning. Whereas, there are only four MWs at present. Hence, the PSU will identify the land and start wind power generation.

“Works for installation of gas plant generating 18 to 20 MW power are under process at Ennore. Besides, repairing works in North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NTPS) stage - I at a cost of `9 crore, pressurized Dry Flier Conveying System (PDFCS) for handling ash at NTPS stage - II and Mettur thermal station to the tune of Rs 50 crore and Rs 24.75 crore respectively, repairing works at Thoothukudi Power Station at a cost of `14.54 cr have also been carried out,” he said.