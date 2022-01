By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi hoisted the national flag at Ripon Building on Republic Day.

In recognition of their dedicated effort, 54 corporation staff were awarded with a certificate and a medal. Prizes were also distributed to winners of Covid-19 awareness competitions.

Deputy Commissioners Manish S Narnaware (Health), MS Prasanth (Works), D Sneha (Education) and Vishu Mahajan (Revenue &Finance) also participated in the event.