Drainage system in Tambaram to get a revamp

CHENNAI: Overflowing drains and stagnant sewage in Pallavaram and Chromepet could soon be a thing of the past as Tambaram Corporation has sent a proposal to revamp the underground drainage system. The corporation has sought Rs 60 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme for the purpose.

The erstwhile Pallavaram municipality started laying underground drainage in 2009 and it was completed in 2014. In 2016, the scheme was extended to a few left-out areas, said sources. Since the underground drainage system became functional, all localities were affected due to overflow of drainage, especially during the rainy season.

While sewage from Pallavaram should be directly sent to Keekattalai pumping station, it is pumped to the same facility from Chromepet through a sub-pumping station in Nanmangalam. Locals, however claimed that whenever sewage overflows, officials direct it to a nearby waterbody. “We have been suffering ever since the project became functional. The sewage often overflows and stagnates in open grounds. This leads to mosquito menace, foul smell and damaged roads,” said C Amudha, a resident of Subam Nagar.

When questioned, Corporation officials said Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) pipes used for the project have lesser life. “While distribution networks are functioning well, the main pipelines are chocked at many places. The RCC pipes will be replaced with ductile iron pipes, as they have a longer life. Even capacity of the sub-stations will be increased according,” said officials.

Meanwhile, activists urged Corporation to take help from Metro Water. “While the Metro Water takes care of sewage and water supply lines in Chennai, it is not right to let Corporation officials who have no expertise in the field handle it in Pallavaram. Without considering the terrain, the pipelines were laid, rendering them useless in a few years. At least, Metro Water officials should be deputed to Tambaram Corporation for this purpose,” said David Manohar of Arappor Iyakkam.