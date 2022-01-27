STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Faulty streetlights leave commuters in dark at Nelson Manickam Road

Inadequate lighting along the Nelson Manickam road — one of the arterial stretches in the city — has made commuting dangerous.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

PIC : Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inadequate lighting along the Nelson Manickam road — one of the arterial stretches in the city — has made commuting dangerous. The 1.72-km stretch, which connects Nungambakkam with Aminjikarai, is dotted with private hospitals, shopping malls and educational institutions.

On an average, 60,000 vehicles use the road every hour during the evenings, according to official data. The issue here is that a section of streetlights suddenly stops working every now and then. Once they are repaired, another section goes off.

Since it is also one of the most accident-prone stretches in the city, dysfunctional streetlights add to the woes. “Post lockdown, using the stretch after 10 pm has become a nightmare. As a section of road plunges into darkness, anti-social elements frequent the area. It is very unsafe for women,” said a nurse working in a private hospitals on the stretch, on condition of anonymity.

Coupled with poor roads (near the passport seva office), motorists are forced to avoid the arterial stretch. “When it rains, potholes are filled with water and since the streetlights seldom work, motorists trip over these potholes. Due to this, even cab and bike taxi drivers hesitate to accept rides,” said a resident of Arumbakkam, M Nasrullah.

Regular motorits say minor accidents are common. “When I was driving along the stretch last month, streetlights near the flyover were not working. I could not see a stray dog crossing the road until I went very close. In a bid to avoid hitting it, I slipped and fell.

Though I escaped with minor injuries, major mishaps could happen due to this civic apathy,” said N Praveen, a civic activist. When contacted, an official said repair works were taken up to repair a few streetlights. They will look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nelson Manickam Road streetlights
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Soumyadip Sinha, Express Illustration)
Market mayhem shows deeper, long-term economic weakness 
Kasaragod district in-charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurls the National Flag upside down, and salutes it without realising the gaffe at the Municipal Stadium in Vidyanagar. (Photo | Express)
Kerala minister unfurls National Flag upside down in Kasaragod's Republic Day celebration
A road badly damaged in Nerkunam village in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)
Village that got Nehru's pat in 1955 lacks basic amenities
Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD (Left); Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress (Right)
Big fight in Punjab: Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD vs Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress in Amritsar (East)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp