Hygiene without hurdles

The project was commissioned and outsourced by Sanitation First UK to a vendor in Vellore.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The toilet is movable, can be dismantled and re-attached anywhere

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A recent study that pooled data from the District Level Household Survey-4 (2012-13) and Annual Health Survey (2012-13) reveals that there are 4,550 persons with disabilities among every 1,00,000 population in Tamil Nadu. That is roughly about 3.2 million people. Despite having a sizable population with special needs, and a slew of policies and laws for their welfare, basic amenities such as accessibility to inclusive toilets remain a dream.

Designed for comfort

It’s been six years since the passing of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, but the sanitation ecosystem is yet to completely integrate inclusivity and equity in its service chain. Amid the existing shortcomings that stand as a barrier to their opportunities, what came as timely solace to a small group of 55 women of Better World Shelter in Chennai was a movable, inclusive toilet set up by Sanitation First UK — a non-profit organisation. The disabled-friendly toilet was inaugurated at the centre by David Crosweller, co-founder of Sanitation First UK, recently. The event was presided by Dr Aiswarya Rao, founder, Better World Shelter; and Padmapriya Baskaran, chief executive (India), Sanitation First UK.

The project was commissioned and outsourced by Sanitation First UK to a vendor in Vellore. “The toilets are ambient for wheelchair-bound users to independently use the facility comfortably. There are grab bars and handrails to support them when they sit down and get off the western commode. There’s a toilet paper holder, wash basin and mirror. The walls of the toilet are insulated to keep the temperature cooler inside the toilet. Overall, it’s well-ventilated and maintained,” Padmapriya shares.

Executed in a week’s time, the total cost of the project was Rs 1.3 lakh. “The toilet can be removed if they move to another facility and set up there. The same vendor has designed and manufactured inclusive toilets for the Railways and special schools. The model has been designed incorporating inputs from the community. Cosmetic changes can be made, too. We are open to supporting more people with disabilities,” she assures.

Encountering challenges

Better World Shelter is presently in Pycrofts Road. “We moved to the current location after the November 2021 floods. Our centre used to be in Kamdar Nagar, Nungambakkam. It’s getting a facelift now. That facility used to have basic Indian toilets. The wheelchair-bound found it extremely difficult to use. The present facility houses a toilet with a Western commode and a grab bar. Challenges are not just restricted to the premises. Our sports players encounter similar problems when they go for outdoor practice,” explains 
Dr Aiswarya.

Having a hygienic and inclusive toilet is directly linked to the empowerment of women, she notes. Inclusive approaches to sanitation are prerequisites to ensure the safety and dignity of the community. It can increase and improve their participation in public spaces and events. 

“Only if there are hygienic toilets can women travel confidently. We are planning to buy a van, attached with an inclusive toilet, so our sportswomen won’t have a problem while commuting. Places like Egmore Museum and Anna Centenary library are fine examples of having well-functioning, disabled-friendly toilets. There are many places with restrooms that have a wheelchair logo but don’t stick to what they promise. Everything begins with access and providing one is our goal,” she says. Padmapriya and Aiswarya are open to helping organisations with setting up inclusive toilets. While developments are still progressing at a snail’s pace, we can try and make the best use of available resources for the time being to make things easier for the community.

