Probe dropping of 84 motor vehicle insurance claims: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing surprise over dropping of 84 claims for motor accident insurance and victim compensation in Hosur, the Madras High Court has ordered a thorough inquiry to ascertain the facts behind submitting claims and withdrawing them.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders recently when the petitions regarding fake claims for motor accident insurance came up for hearing. He noted that the 84 claims were pending before the Additional District Judge and Principal Sessions Judge at Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

Surprisingly, all the claims were dismissed as not pressed, in 2019. This is more of a knee-jerk reaction after complaints were made that such claims were filed with false and fabricated medical and hospital records of Cauvery Hospital in Hosur, he pointed out.The judge wondered whether the judges in Hosur even conducted any preliminary inquiry to ascertain why the claims were not pressed before dismissing them.

Granting more time for a special investigation team (SIT) of TN Police to complete inquiry on the matter, the judge stressed that the probe should ensure that the parties and advocates do not escape from facing consequences of filing false and fabricated hospital/medical records.

The judge ordered the Tamil State Legal Services Authority (TNSLA), which was suo motu impleaded as a party, to hold a thorough probe into withdrawal of the claims involving Rs 11.70 crore in order to safeguard the interest of the genuine claimants.

He also ordered the SIT to hold a probe into the allegations of hijacking 108 ambulances from government hospitals, as soon as recording an entry in accident register, to private hospitals by grilling officials of the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI).