TN transport dept halts stoppage of govt buses at five motels

A day after cancelling contract of a TNSTC motel in Mamandur, the transport department withdrew stoppage of government buses at five motels in Vikkiravandi, on Chennai - Tiruchy NH.

Published: 27th January 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after cancelling contract of a TNSTC motel in Mamandur, the transport department withdrew stoppage of government buses at five motels in Vikkiravandi, on Chennai - Tiruchy NH.  It also said steps are being taken to cancel contracts of operators in these motels.

“During inspection, it was found that five motels - Anna, Udhya, Vels, Hilda and Aristo near Vikkiravandi - sold the food items at higher price. Hence, stoppage of buses at these motels was withdrawn effective from Wednesday,” said transport minister R S Raja Kannappan in a statement.

“The department has commenced works to cancel contract of the existing operators. Untill appointing a new contractor, the government buses will not stop at Vikkiravandi for food break,” added Kannappan.

