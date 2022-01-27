STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two attacked in Chennai for breaking up birthday party

The victims were identified as S Sivakumar of Ponvelpuram sixth street and his son Gowtham, a college student.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:01 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man and his son were allegedly assaulted in Ayanavaram on Tuesday night when they questioned a group of men for disturbing the neighbourhood while celebrating their friend’s birthday.

The victims were identified as S Sivakumar of Ponvelpuram sixth street and his son Gowtham, a college student. The incident happened around 9.30 pm in front of the victims’ house, the police said.  “Sivakumar spotted a group of drunk men cutting cake, creating a ruckus and confronted them.

The infuriated men verbally abused Sivakumar and shoved him before brutally attacking him,” said a senior police officer. Gowtham rushed to his father’s rescue and was also attacked. Neighbours rescued the father-son duo and secured three gang members.  Ayanavaram police booked all three men. Investigation is on.

