STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bar registration of land encroaching on waterbodies: Madras HC

The concerned authorities were ordered to seek a self-declaration from the applicants that the land is not located on waterbodies, before granting approval.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant action for saving waterbodies from unscrupulous land sharks and squatters, the Madras High Court on Thursday issued a set of directions to the State government including prohibition of registration of land which is encroached upon waterbodies.

The first Bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu passed the orders on a batch of petitions relating to encroachment of waterbodies and removal of the encroachments.

“No registering authority under the Registration Act, 1908, shall register any document in respect of any land which has been notified as water body in the revenue records of the State as reflected in the official website Tamil Nilam of the government,” the Bench ordered.

The concerned authorities were ordered to seek a self-declaration from the applicants that the land is not located on waterbodies, before granting approval. The judges also directed that water and electricity connections shall not be given without getting the self-declaration; the concerned officials should also ensure the structures, for which such connections are sought, are not located on encroached waterbodies, they ordered.

The property tax should  also not be collected without the declaration, they added. Penal action, along with disciplinary proceedings, must be initiated against officials who are found to grant permissions without ensuring that land or structures are not located on encroached waterbodies, the order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court waterbodies Encroachment
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp