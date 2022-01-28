Medical counselling ’22 begins for special category

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2021-22 academic year began at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Thursday. The counselling on the day was for the special category, which includes wards of ex-servicemen, sports persons, and persons with disabilities.

While the counselling for government school students under the 7.5 per cent quota will be held on Friday and Saturday, counselling for the general category will be conducted online starting from January 30. Meanwhile, the selection committee has released a short video explaining the process of attending online counselling.

It says that in the first step, candidates must reset the password that was created while applying. For this, they should enter their mobile number and verify it with an OTP, and create a new password. In the second step, the candidates can log in either using their email ID, application number or login ID created while applying, and enter the newly created password. After self-verifying their details, and reading the instructions, candidates have to choose a certification verification centre in any of the three nearby districts.

The registration is completed once the application fee of `500 is paid. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for choice-filling. Once the option for it is released, they can log in with the same ID and the newly-created password.

While giving their choices, candidates have to first choose their course of study — MBBS, or BDS — and then fill any number of colleges that they wish to study in. The availability of seats according to the candidate’s community, marks and other metrics can be viewed in the seat matrix option.

Once they confirm the choices, candidates can see a preview of the same. Candidates will then get an OTP which they have to enter in the log in tab. With this, the options will be locked, and cannot be changed after. They can then take a print out of the options chosen. Officials said the selection committee will release details of the seats and colleges allotted on February 11 and 12.

30 Jan

is the starting date for the online counselling for the general category candidates

73 seats allotted

According to data from the selection committee, a total of 73 seats — 71 MBBS seats and two BDS seats — in government medical and dental colleges were allotted on Thursday. A total of 91 candidates were called for the counselling, of which 88 attended. Twelve candidates were placed in the waiting list. Of the 73 MBBS seats allotted on the day, 54 were to given to persons with disabilities, seven were to sports persons, and 10 to wards of ex-servicemen