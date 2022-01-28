STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaishnav College alumni association holds meet

Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College Alumni Association recently organised a virtual alumni meet, Xpressions 22.  Around 1500 alumnus across the country joined the meet virtually. 

Published: 28th January 2022 06:55 AM

The institution was established in the year 1963 and alumni from the 1966 batch participated in the meet and showed enthusiasm in interacting with friends, faculty and the members of the management. CR Ramanathan, the new president of DDGDVC Alumni Association, welcomed the gathering and shared his experience on the growth of the institution.

S Santhosh Baboo, Principal, DDGDVC delivered the presidential address. Alumnus Justice K Venkataraman, Madras High Court, graced the event as chief guest and delivered key note address. He also handed over a Cheque for `1 lakh for the developmental activities of the institution. Alumni reminisced their college days and shared their nostalgic memories.

