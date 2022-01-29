47-year-old dies by suicide after daughter elopes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man died by suicide on Thursday allegedly after his minor daughter eloped with their neighbour.

The deceased Senthil* and his wife had lodged a complaint on Thursday saying their daughter was missing. In the preliminary investigation, the police found the girl had eloped with her lover. When Senthil came to know about this, he died by suicide.

*name changed

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).