STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

47-year-old dies by suicide after daughter elopes

A 47-year-old man died by suicide on Thursday allegedly after his minor daughter eloped with their neighbour.  

Published: 29th January 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man died by suicide on Thursday allegedly after his minor daughter eloped with their neighbour.  

The deceased Senthil* and his wife had lodged a complaint on Thursday saying their daughter was missing. In the preliminary investigation, the police found the girl had eloped with her lover. When Senthil came to know about this, he died by suicide.

*name changed

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp