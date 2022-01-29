STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
541 MBBS, BDS seats allotted in first day of medical counselling under 7.5 per cent quota

Medical counselling for government school students under the 7.5 per cent reservation began on Friday.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medical counselling for government school students under the 7.5 per cent reservation began on Friday. Ten of the nine toppers in the merit list took MBBS seats in the Madras Medical College in Chennai. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan handed over the appointment letters to the toppers at the counselling venue at Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate.

On Friday, the selection committee had called 762 candidates for the counselling, of which 739 attended it. A total of 541 seats were allotted, of which 437 were MBBS seats. According to the selection committee data, of the students who attended the counselling on Friday, 212 had passed out in 2021 and 329 were from previous years.

Comments

