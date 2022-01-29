Back to the board

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a world trying to recover from the pandemic, fighting the menacing virus is no easy combat. With body pain and accompanying exhaustion becoming the terrifying side effects, the recovery seems like an uphill task for many. But looks like Grandmaster MR Lalith Babu took up this challenge head-on when he won a hattrick of tournaments abroad, after recovering from Covid.

He won his third title by clinching the honours in the Marienbad Chess Open (closed round-robin tournament) at Marianske Lazne in Czech Republic. The Andhra Pradesh-born player scored 6.5 points from nine rounds to emerge as winner. Prior to this, he won the Thailand Chess Festival Open (7.5/9), Bangkok and Vergani Cup in January 2022 in Cattolica, Italy with (7/9) score.

Babu is in Budapest where he is preparing for his next tournament — closed GM round-robin. In an exclusive chat with TNIE, he talks about the win, his goals and the challenges of not having a personal trainer.

How are you feeling after winning three straight tournaments?

It always feels great to win, but then it has got its teachings. I’m trying not to get carried away by winning, at the moment. I’m figuring out my pace and stability in the game, which is important for me.

Are you satisfied after winning a strong Open (Vergani Cup) in Cattolica, Italy?

The tournament was challenging and I thoroughly enjoyed that feeling, given it has been held after a two-year break. My goal was to enjoy the tournament and take it one game at a time. I think after a long time I’ve enjoyed a game without minding about losing or gaining an ELO rating.

Winning after a two-year break...are you surprised with your title triumphs?

I would be lying if I say I was confident to play the on-board events. After recovering from Covid, I realised I need to ease myself into the game and then slowly push myself. I’d say that strategy is working out just fine. Previously, I was in over my head about crossing the 2600 barrier. I’m glad that I’ve changed my strategy.

How was your preparation for the three tournaments?

The past couple of years have been a rollercoaster ride with the pandemic and no on-board events. So, I’ve gradually worked on all aspects of the game. I was excited at the thought of playing the on-board event; much like a kid who’s just about to go to Disneyland! I sure have missed the adrenaline rush.

Were you surprised with Ian Nepomniachtchi’s collapse against Magnus Carlsen in the World Championship?

When you look at the first half of the event, Nepomniachtchi was outplaying Carlsen. Nepo was well-prepared, and he missed a few chances in the earlier games. For any player, after losing a game, it’s all about coming back stronger but also overcoming the fear of losing. But, after his first loss, we can say it was Carlsen who won the psychological battle. Only those who have sat on that challenger chair truly know how tough it is to handle that sort of mental stress and pressure.

How do you feel about Arjun Erigaisi’s tremendous performances in the last six months?

He is very talented. If he continues what he is doing in a couple of years we can see him at the top.

Which part of your game do you think needs improvement?

I can’t say it is any one thing in particular. It is always about learning and improving. Be it the game I won or lost there is always room for improvement.

Do you enjoy online chess?

Yes, but only for blitz and bullet games with friends. The real fun awaits on the board.

Which coach played a big part in your growth as a chess player?

G Murali Krishna, my first coach; not only in chess but also in life. Without him, I wouldn’t be who I am today.

Apart from chess, what are your other interests?

I play table tennis, swim, and work out a bit. I love travelling, exploring new places and cuisines.

Do you have a trainer?

Currently, I am working alone. It is very expensive to get personal training in chess. When you are training on your own you hit a stalling point and it gets difficult to find or rectify your mistakes. I feel it’s better to have a coach who can guide me in my ups and downs.

What are your goals for 2022?

My goal at the moment is to enjoy the game. It almost feels like my childhood when I used to be excited to play the next event. I want to focus on the event and improve my game, one at a time.