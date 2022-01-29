STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bethel Nagar: Chennai administration seeks more time to evict residents

The students attending online classes are being affected by the disconnection, are demoralised, and have their future hit, the collector said.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Bethel Nagar staging protest on Thursday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Madras High Court appears to be showing no leniency to evict encroachers from Bethel Nagar, the Chennai district administration on Friday requested the court time till end of the current academic year for completing the eviction process.

Chennai Collector J Vijaya Rani, in an additional affidavit filed before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu, requested time till April 30 in view of the academic year and students attending online classes.

She also begged for modification of the recent order regarding disconnection of electricity supply with the pandemic prevailing and that young babies, children, elderly and patients would be affected. The students attending online classes are being affected by the disconnection, are demoralised, and have their future hit, the collector said.

Saying that the district administration is fully committed to implement the orders of the court, she informed that 108 electricity connections were snapped and 84 of them have been sealed so far and the exercise would continue. Thirty two boards were installed in the vacant sites as well as in the resumed sites warning the encroachers. Seven compound walls were demolished.

The collector further stated an action plan has been drawn to carry out the eviction. Within a month, an undertaking will be obtained from encroachers regarding their willingness to relocate and the final list of those unwilling to move out will be placed before the court and the relocation will be done in a phased manner.

The affidavit was submitted in connection with a contempt petition filed by IH Sekar, Managing Trustee of Nature Trust. Meanwhile, a petition was filed before the court on behalf of the residents of Bethel Nagar. The court adjourned the matters to January 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Chennai eviction
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp