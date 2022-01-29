Chennai Airport merges East, West wings in domestic terminal; eases transit for departing flyers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport has merged the East and West wings of the remote security hold area (SHA) in the domestic terminal and opened it for passenger movement from Friday, January 28, 2022.

This merger will greatly benefit departing passengers, in case they have mistakenly approached the wrong boarding gates in the East or West wings or in case of any last-minute change of boarding gate by the Airlines.

Usually at times a departing passenger scheduled to board from the East wing (remote gates 11-13) and had wrongly taken to the West wing (remote gates 14-16), had to travel all the way up taking the escalator or lift, crossing the security hold area, and then going down again to reach the exact gate.

"There have been numerous occasions when passengers have missed flights due to this separation of East and West wings and this merger is a quick and easy solution to the issue and passengers now can freely move all through from gate numbers 11-16 without any hassle, putting the East-West separation into oblivion," Chennai Airport stated in a statement.

An additional space of 1015.037 Sq.ft is created out of this merger and this will enhance the remote SHA holding capacity. A plan to increase the boarding gates (1 or 2) at remote SHA level is also under consideration owing to the additional space derived out of this merger, the release added.