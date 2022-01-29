Chennai: Woman kills husband for assaulting children

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old woman killed her husband who was in an inebriated state and had allegedly tried to misbehave with their daughter on Thursday.

According to the police, the man was identified as Prakash* (43). On Thursday night, Prakash, an alcoholic, had come home drunk and went to sleep. Later in the night his wife Prema* woke up to the screams of their daughter Pushpa*.

Prema found her husband misbehaving with her daughter. She stopped him and they got into an argument. When the couple’s son came to the scene, Prakash allegedly physically assaulted him. Seeing this in a fit of rage, Prema allegedly attacked Prakash with a hammer and killed him.

Later, Prema informed the police about the incident. The police rushed to the scene and recovered Prakash’s body and sent it for postmortem.

After investigations were conducted, even though a murder case was registered, Prema was sent home as she had killed her husband to save her children.

*names changed