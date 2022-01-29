STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held under rape charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested for spiking a woman’s drink and raping her. According to the police, the accused had invited the girl to a restaurant and allegedly spiked her drink. After the girl became unconscious, he raped her. When the girl regained consciousness, he promised to marry her.

Later when the girl insisted that they get married, he refused. Based on the girl’s complaint, the man was arrested.

In another incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly harassing a minor girl through video call. According to the police, the accused used to make video calls and harassed the girl over a period of time. The girl’s parents registered a police complaint, based on which the accused was arrested on Thursday. 

Comments

