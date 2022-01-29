Union Budget 2022: High hopes for lighter burdens

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another bout of the pandemic, one akin to wildfire, has added to the weight the nation carries into the new year. Once again, health and well-being have taken over the priorities of the nation before we could address any other issue.

But as the Union Budget of 2022 draws nigh, there is also hope for resolution. Some want GST reductions, others seek child protection. Where affordable housing is a discussion, there is also a concern for rising prices. When it comes to the allocation of the budget, what does the common citizen want?

Ashwini Bragadeesh, dentist, Chennai

There needs to be action taken to control inflation. Apart from the rise in the price of vegetables and milk, the price of medicine has also gone through the roof. While there are measures taken for the lower rung of the society, the middle class too is getting badly affected after two years of the pandemic, induced pay cuts and job losses.

Padam Dugar, chairman, Dugar Housing Ltd and president, CREDAI CHENNAI

What we wish from this Budget is to give tax incentives to home buyers, which was there in previous Budget sesions. The salaried class is affected because they are unable to purchase even one home. Secondly, we need to be given GST input credit. No other sector is so badly affected by GST as the realty sector. We purchase cement at 28 per cent GST and that’s akin to purchasing a luxurious product or liquor. This cost again is retrieved from the customers. Finally, the tax slab for home buyers must be more liberal. Even those paying rent should be exempted from tax.

Kanthi Dutt, founder of SustainKart, Hyderabad

Our Indian roots should be well-preserved, Make in India needs to have a valid budget to be rightly spent for uplifting local manufacturing units & MSMEs. The small businesses were badly hit because of the pandemic. Easy credit, raw material subsidies, fiscal stimulus, for private and small local business owners will provide some push for the industry. If export incentives can be reduced for Make in India products, we can establish our products in the global market. Ease in licensing policy, simpler legal procedures, and assistance for taxation can add value to small businesses.

PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder, iD Fresh Food, Bengaluru

The Budget should focus on generating demand and driving-increased consumption, particularly from Tier-2 and 3 markets. While India has done well in terms of economic recovery, this is the best time to encourage local and home-grown innovations by easing compliance and regulatory-related issues. India’s youth is its biggest strength. I would like to see more programmes and incentives related to skilling for the youth in rural India.

Ravinder Reddy, founder of Janapriya, Hyderabad

Affordable housing is the need of the hour in the country. The government should make its policies more friendly so that builders are encouraged to venture into this sector. It needs to show mercy on them by raising the tax exemption and allowing partial occupancy certificates.

Sathya Sankaran, bicycle mayor of Bengaluru

When it comes to urban development, we need to rethink the way the cities have been structured. World over, including India, countries have been taking aggressive targets in terms of moving towards electric vehicles, active mobility and public transport. This is the perfect time to put a transformative budget in place. There should be greater allocations to build more tracks for cycles and footpaths.

Mukesh Tolani, NRAI Bengaluru Chapter head

The biggest help for the hospitality industry would be the change in structure regarding the GST rates. Currently, we are on a 5 % GST without input credit and all our capital expenditure is high because of this. A reduction in taxes for LPG will also be a great move. This is one of the major components of our industry. And as we are an industry that’s been hit due to the pandemic, perhaps some benefits for the employees to get Provident Funds, or something that can help their salaries would be good.

Meena Kolla, homemaker, Bengaluru

As a homemaker, we always look forward to giving a well-balanced life to our family and not on luxurious things. But, we are unable to do so with the hike in prices of all commodities. Vendors say that it’s due to the transportation costs, petrol price and so on. The Budget shouldn’t just favour the rich, it should be friendly to the common man as well.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy, chairman & founder of AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad

The kind of focus our government has given to the health sector has been exemplary. Our expectation from the Budget is to see policies that can further bridge the gap between private and public organisations, making access to health services more equitable. It is imperative that we understand the importance of home-grown research and therefore, a substantial budgetary allocation for health research will not only boost the sector but will further help our country showcase its might globally.

Dr N Paul Sunder Singh, founder/secretary, Karunalaya Social Service Society, Chennai

This Budget will prove whether the common people can have some hope for the near future. It should focus on allocating money for campaigns that safeguard children everywhere because more issues of abuse and exploitation occur without them. There is also a need for an increase of funds to the ongoing Child Protection Scheme. Despite inflation, the salary of staff in CCIs have remained the same for nearly 10 years and that needs to change. Other than that, family counselling centres are needed to deal with rampant domestic violence, and access to good playgrounds for poor children. The Metro rail has taken over grounds and parks, so there is no play area in most of the poor neighbourhoods. For better education, too, children in poor neighbourhoods need access to the Internet, laptops or tablets and free Wi-Fi.

Atul Goyal, CFO, Brigade Group, Bengaluru

The real estate sector will benefit if the entire sector is given infrastructure status. Special sector zones should be allowed to rent out to non-SEZ tenants. The government should consider an extension of two years for affordable housing projects approved on or before March 31, 2020, with a request of 5-10% commercial space. We urge the government, for the time being, to remove taxation on all deeming incomes of the real estate sector.

N Vijaya Shanti, homemaker, Hyderabad

The Budget has not been a pleasant one for a few years now. As a homemaker, I feel the pinch of the rising prices of all items, especially essentials, LPG and oil. This Budget, our leaders should think about cutting down the rates of all these basic necessities.

Parthasarathy VM, Safe Food Alliance, Chennai

Tamil Nadu has its own agricultural budget, a first of its kind. There was a bunch of consultations the team did and presented asks that were specific to multiple schemes and how they can reroute the budget. Similar inclusive consultations should be done at the national level. Things have changed because of climate and we’ll have to shift towards a climate-resilient form of agriculture. The central government is aggressively talking about natural farming but it’s only been on paper. It is not backed by schemes or activities on the ground. The ask here is to focus on strengthening the current chemical-free farming movements; look into insurance for it, create awareness, hand-holding farmers shifting out of conventional farming. Then, land rights is still a genuine problem for certain sects of people in our country (women, SC community). We should set aside a budget to fix that. And, the Budget should set aside schemes to conserve, preserve and propagate biodiversity in the form of native seed, livestock, etc.

Parupalli Kashyap, badminton player, Hyderabad

There is a need to increase the budget for sports. I hope sports is given importance in the Union Budget this year and funding is increased. This would help upcoming and existing athletes across India. It would also help in organising more tournaments, improve the facilities and quality of training, which in turn would give athletes more exposure. There’s also a need to develop sports science, for which a lot of funding is required.

