Will send you to jail, Madras HC warns municipal secy over delay in sewage work 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Friday warned officials of government departments and agencies that they would be sent to jail if they continue to disobey the orders of the high court.

The warning was issued by the court during the hearing of a contempt of court plea filed by P Ayyamperumal, a resident, over failure of authorities to complete underground sewage system (UGSS) work in Madipakkam. Top officials, including Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Shiv Das Meena, were present before the court through videoconference.

A fuming ACJ said officials were not concerned about the health of the people and questioned why the project could not be completed even three years after an order was passed by the court. Dissatisfied with the response of the officials, the bench said, “Today we will pass the orders. The officers will be taken into custody today itself.”

‘Officials not giving priority to orders’

The ACJ, who blamed officials for not giving priority to court’s orders, reports, and proposals, posted the matter to February 1 for next hearing. The issue relates to delay in construction of UGSS in Madipakkam which was merged with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in 2016.

Ayyamperumal filed a writ petition seeking UGSS and said the lack of facility leads to accumulation of sewer and domestic effluents on roads and vacant places. The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board told the court on July 15, 2019 that the project would be completed by December 2020. The project, however, was not completed and a contempt petition was filed.