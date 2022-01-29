STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Will send you to jail, Madras HC warns municipal secy over delay in sewage work 

A fuming ACJ said officials  were not concerned about the health of the people and questioned why the project could not be completed even three years after an order was passed by the court.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Friday warned officials of government departments and agencies that they would be sent to jail if they continue to disobey the orders of the high court. 

The warning was issued by the court during the hearing of a contempt of court plea filed by P Ayyamperumal, a resident, over failure of authorities to complete underground sewage system (UGSS) work in Madipakkam. Top officials, including Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Shiv Das Meena, were present before the court through videoconference.  

A fuming ACJ said officials  were not concerned about the health of the people and questioned why the project could not be completed even three years after an order was passed by the court.  Dissatisfied with the response of the officials, the bench said, “Today we will pass the orders. The officers will be taken into custody today itself.” 

‘Officials not giving priority to orders’

The ACJ, who blamed officials for not giving priority to court’s orders, reports, and proposals, posted the matter to February 1 for next hearing. The issue relates to delay in construction of UGSS in Madipakkam which was merged with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in 2016.

Ayyamperumal filed a writ petition seeking UGSS and said the lack of facility leads to accumulation of sewer and domestic effluents on roads and vacant places. The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board told the court on July 15, 2019 that the project would be completed by December 2020. The project, however, was not completed and a contempt petition was filed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp