Attack on Chennai Corporation officer by MLA: GCC files plaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after an alleged attack on an assistant engineer of the Chennai Corporation, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday demanded legal action against Tiruvottiyur Assembly constituency MLA KP Shankar.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) staff lodged a complaint against Shankar at the Chennai city police Commissionerate, and it has been transferred to the Thirivotriyur police, a senior official said. On Friday, Shankar was relieved from his DMK post on grounds of ‘anti-party activities’.