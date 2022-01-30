STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack on Chennai Corporation officer by MLA: GCC files plaint

Days after an alleged attack on  an assistant engineer of the Chennai Corporation,

Published: 30th January 2022 05:59 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after an alleged attack on  an assistant engineer of the Chennai Corporation, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday demanded legal action against Tiruvottiyur Assembly constituency MLA KP Shankar.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) staff lodged a complaint against Shankar at the Chennai city police Commissionerate, and it has been transferred to the Thirivotriyur police, a senior official said. On Friday, Shankar was relieved from his DMK post on grounds of ‘anti-party activities’.

