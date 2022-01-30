Call for long-term solution as cow hurt during seizure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A pregnant cow was injured while being impounded and loaded into a vehicle by Corporation officials on Friday at Godavari Street in Adambakkam. According to the owner, Yasodha, her husband had untied the cow as it was sick.

“It was standing nearby when officials came to impound it. My husband went to the spot and told them the cow was sick. He offered to pay the fine and urged them not to load it into the vehicle which was smaller than the animal,” said Yasodha.

Kumaran, a resident of the locality, said when officials tried to load the cow into the vehicle, its udder got stuck in the lift and it started bleeding. As the animal fell, officials asked the owner to take it to a veterinary hospital, he added.

While stray cattle are a nuisance, the Corporation doesn’t have enough strength to impound all the cattle. They have to hold talks with cattle owners to find a permanent solution, said animal rights activist Anupama Hariharadas.

At present, the Corporation has two cattle depots at Pudupettai and Perambur where they can keep around 60 cattle. Since only five zones — Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam — have cattle catchers, the cattle is impounded by corporation workers in other zones.

Owners can pay a fine of Rs 1,550 after which the animal is released and unclaimed animals are handed over to Blue Cross of India (BCI) after a week. “Though we ear-tag the impounded cattle, the owners remove them as there is a chance of sending the animal to BCI if caught again,” said officials.

“Something should be done to deter the owners from letting cattle wander on the streets. Apart from getting injured, the animals also eat huge amounts of plastic which would damage their digestive system,” said Vinod Kumar, GM-admin, BCI.